BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 17 Radware Ltd
* Radware signs multi-million dollar product subscription agreement with major business information provider
* Radware Ltd - Deal covers not only customer-facing applications but also their primary U.S. Data centers, global entities within their it infrastructure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.