US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
April 17 Pdf 1: Raffles Education Corporation Limited:
* Proposed Acquisition Of Remaining Shares Not Currently Owned In Erhel
* refers to rec's announcements dated 12 march 2015, 16 september 2015 and 16 oct 2015 respectively
* arbitration tribunal delivered its final award in arbitration on 31 march 2017
* tribunal concluded Educomp has breached spa by failing to complete sale and purchase transaction.
* tribunal concluded raffles subsidiaries are to be awarded damages amounting to Rs 16.32 crore for educomp's breaches of spa
* tribunal concluded Educomp is to bear costs of arbitration
* Raffles subsidiaries will not be completing sale and purchase and will be taking steps to proactively enforce terms of award in relevant jurisdictions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
