April 17 Pdf 1: Raffles Education Corporation Limited:

* Proposed Acquisition Of Remaining Shares Not Currently Owned In Erhel

* refers to rec's announcements dated 12 march 2015, 16 september 2015 and 16 oct 2015 respectively

* arbitration tribunal delivered its final award in arbitration on 31 march 2017

* tribunal concluded Educomp has breached spa by failing to complete sale and purchase transaction.

* tribunal concluded raffles subsidiaries are to be awarded damages amounting to Rs 16.32 crore for educomp's breaches of spa

* tribunal concluded Educomp is to bear costs of arbitration

* tribunal concluded Educomp is to bear costs of arbitration

* Raffles subsidiaries will not be completing sale and purchase and will be taking steps to proactively enforce terms of award in relevant jurisdictions