WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
Feb 20 Raffles Medical Group Ltd:
* FY group achieved 15.4% growth in revenue to S$473.6 million
* Directors expect group to continue growing and remain profitable in 2017
* FY PATMI S$70.2 million, up 1.3 percent
* Recommends a final dividend of 1.5 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.