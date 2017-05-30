May 30 Reynolds American Inc

* Acquisition leadership team announced

* Debra Crew will remain as president and CEO of RAI

* ‍Andrew Gilchrist, currently EVP and CFO of RAI, indicated that, in event of completion of proposed deal, he intends to resign

* Gilchrist's replacement will be named in future, and will report to Crew

* ‍Rai continues to expect the BAT transaction to be completed in Q3 of 2017​

* ‍Should acquisition be successfully completed, majority of RAI and its subsidiaries' senior executives will remain with RAI companies​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: