May 11 RAI WAY SPA:

* Q1 NET PROFIT AT € 13.8 MILLION (UP 29.0% YEAR ON YEAR)

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 53.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 52.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

RESULTS FOR THE FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2017 ARE IN LINE WITH THE COMPANY'S EXPECTATIONS, CONFIRMS OBJECTIVES ANNOUNCED TO THE MARKET ON 9 MARCH