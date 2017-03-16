March 16 Raiffeisen Bank International
* CFO Gruell says synergies from merger with RZB will come
more from reduced funding costs than from operational costs
* CFO Gruell says areas where efficiency can be improved in
Poland include branch network, which has too few customers per
branch, and significant mid-office layer
* CEO-designate Strobl says 13 percent fully loaded CET 1
ratio should be level that is good for us in coming years
* CEO-designate Strobl says there will be opportunities for
organic growth and acquisitions in coming years
* CEO Sevelda says that over the years there might be a
tendency for Raiffeisen landesbanken to reduce shareholding in
RBI
* CEO-designate Strobl says on NPLs that if price is right
we will sell, confident we will reach 8 percent target
* CFO Gruell says we do not expect significant change in
general administrative expenses of combined bank this year
* CEO-designate Strobl says we are not in talks with anyone
at the moment but there will be opportunities to purchase loan
portfolios
* CEO-designate Strobl says Raiffeisen landesbanken have
shown they are comfortable with a stake of 40 percent in RBI
* Strobl says landesbanken stake could shrink through
capital increase they don't participate in as well as by a sale
