in 13 hours
BRIEF-Raiffeisen says suspends Polish IPO due to insufficient interest
#Financials
July 6, 2017 / 5:35 PM / in 13 hours

BRIEF-Raiffeisen says suspends Polish IPO due to insufficient interest

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International AG :

* Says decided today to suspend the initial public offering (IPO) of its subsidiary Raiffeisen Bank Polska s.a.

* Says this was due to an insufficient level of interest in the offer on terms that meet the parameters of RBI’s commitment to the Polish financial supervisory authority

* Says the decision to suspend the IPO was taken without an indication of a new timetable to replace the previously announced offering period

* Says has filed a supplement to the issue prospectus, which is still subject to the approval of the Polish regulator, is in discussions with the Polish regulator on how to proceed Further company coverage:

