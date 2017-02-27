BRIEF-India's Bhartiya International March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 22.3 million rupees versus 20.2 million rupees year ago
Feb 27 Rainbow Department Store Co Ltd
* Says prelim 2016 net profit down 56.6 percent y/y at 524.1 million yuan ($76.32 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2mvvIWm
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2mvvIWm

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8670 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* March quarter net profit 15 million rupees versus profit 11 million rupees year ago