May 4 Rainbow Tourism Group Ltd:

* Fy ended dec 2016 revenue of $24.1 million versus $26.9 million year ago

* Fy loss before tax of $3.8 million versus loss of $327,078 year ago

* Says board resolved not to declare a dividend