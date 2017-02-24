BRIEF-Suning Commerce Group to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 7
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 6
Feb 24 Rainbow Tours SA:
* Jan. 2017 revenue 81.3 million zlotys ($20.02 million), up 18 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0618 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 6
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 45,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange between June 5 and June 7