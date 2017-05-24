US STOCKS-Wall St rises on oil rebound, gains in healthcare stocks
* Indexes up: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.21 pct, Nasdaq 0.33 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
May 24 Raise Production Inc
* Raise production inc. Announces first quarter 2017 financial results and operations update
* Qtrly net loss per share basic and diluted $ 0.00
* Raise production - "continues to receive positive feedback from some u.s. Operators with interest in pursuing development of system, hals for use in u.s. basins" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.21 pct, Nasdaq 0.33 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
BOGOTA, June 20 A bomb attack over the weekend by the Marxist ELN rebels has halted the flow of crude along Colombia's second largest oil pipeline, the Cano-Limon Covenas, sources from the military and state-run oil company Ecopetrol said on Tuesday.