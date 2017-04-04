BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home capital group inc - gics in a cashable position $145 million as of may 25 versus $148 million as of may 24
April 4 RAIT Financial Trust
* RAIT Financial Trust sells six properties for $95.0 million in first quarter 2017
* RAIT Financial Trust - RAIT expects to recognize an aggregate gain of approximately $8.9 million associated with sales
* RAIT Financial Trust - RAIT used approximately $88.1 million of gross proceeds to pay transaction costs and to repay related indebtedness
May 26 Soft drink maker PepsiCo Inc is in talks to acquire All Market Inc, the owner of coconut water brand Vita Coco, whose celebrity investors include Madonna and Matthew McConaughey, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.