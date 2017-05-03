May 3 Rait Financial Trust:

* Rait Financial Trust announces first quarter 2017 financial results and declares first quarter 2017 dividend on rait's common shares

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.33

* Rait financial trust - aum declined 42.4 pct to $3.4 billion as of quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to $5.9 billion as of quarter ended march 31, 2016