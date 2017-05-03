BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 Rait Financial Trust:
* Rait Financial Trust announces first quarter 2017 financial results and declares first quarter 2017 dividend on rait's common shares
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.33
* Rait financial trust - aum declined 42.4 pct to $3.4 billion as of quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to $5.9 billion as of quarter ended march 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.