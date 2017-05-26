WRAPUP 2-U.S. new home sales jump, median price surges to record high
WASHINGTON, June 23 New U.S. single-family home sales rose in May and the median sales price surged to an all-time high, suggesting the housing market had regained momentum.
May 26 RAIT Financial Trust:
* RAIT reaches agreement with Highland Capital Management, L.P.
* RAIT Financial Trust - entered into a cooperation agreement with Highland Capital Management, L.P., affiliates
* RAIT Financial Trust says highland Capital agreed to vote their shares in support of election of slate of trustees recommended by RAIT's board
* RAIT Financial Trust - following certification of vote at its 2017 annual meeting of shareholders, co to appoint to board of trustees a new trustee
* RAIT Financial Trust - in addition, RAIT agreed that within 120 days from date of cooperation agreement, it will appoint an additional new trustee to its board
* RAIT Financial Trust - following certification of vote at its 2017 annual meeting, new trustee to be 1 of 2 candidates recommended by highland capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fitch says U.S. Banks resilient under DFAST despite market stress