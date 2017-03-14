March 14 Rajesh Exports Ltd

* Says new export order worth Rs. 783 crores

* Says order to be completed by July 2017

* Says order to be executed from Bangalore facility

* Says order of designer range of gold, diamond studded jewellery and medallions from UAE

* Says order book at consolidated level stands at 372.41 billion rupees which is to be executed by june 2017