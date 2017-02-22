Feb 22 Rajsanket Realty Ltd

* Says to consider and approve allotment of secured, unlisted, redeemable, non - convertible debentures of company Source text: (Rajsanket Realty Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on February 28, 2017, inter-alia to consider and approve the allotment of Secured, Unlisted, Redeemable, Non - Convertible Debentures of the Company on receipt of monies, on private placement basis) Further company coverage: