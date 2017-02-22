BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
Feb 22 Rajsanket Realty Ltd
* Says to consider and approve allotment of secured, unlisted, redeemable, non - convertible debentures of company Source text: (Rajsanket Realty Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on February 28, 2017, inter-alia to consider and approve the allotment of Secured, Unlisted, Redeemable, Non - Convertible Debentures of the Company on receipt of monies, on private placement basis) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago