July 27 (Reuters) - RAK PROPERTIES:

* H1 NET PROFIT 61.7 MILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 38.7 MILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

* H1 REVENUE 211.3 MILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 147.1 MILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

* CONSTRUCTION OF JULPHAR RESIDENCE, REEM ISLAND WILL BE STARTING SOON