June 1 Rakuten Inc

* Says it repurchased 8.3 million shares for 10.36 billion yen in total in May

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Feb. 20

* Says it accumulatively repurchased 39.2 million shares for 44.93 billion yen in total as of May 31

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Vq3Ur2

