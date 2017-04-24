April 24 Rallis India Ltd

* March quarter consol net profit 310.1 million rupees

* March quarter consol total income 3.71 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 344.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 3.80 billion rupees

* Says recommended dividend 2.50/share

* Says recommended 1 time special dividend of 1.25 rupees /share

* Says one-time special dividend recommended out of profit on assignment of leasehold rights in Turbhe land