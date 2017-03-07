BRIEF-Phosphagenics updates on arbitration with Mylan Laboratories
* On 26 May Co filed its expert reports in arbitration with Mylan Laboratories which include independent expert assessment of damages claimed
March 7 Rallye SA:
* Consolidated FY net sales amounted to 36.8 billion euros ($38.95 billion) versus 35.99 billion euros year ago
* Decrease in FY net financial debt, at 2,899 million euros versus 2,968 million euros at year end 2015
* Underlying net profit from continuing operations, group share, stood at 17 million euros in 2016, compared to 3 million euros in 2015
* In 2016, consolidated EBITDA to consolidated net cost of debt ratio amounted to 3.93X (versus a covenant at 2.75X)
* In 2016, consolidated EBITDA to consolidated net cost of debt ratio amounted to 3.93X (versus a covenant at 2.75X)

* FY consolidated net loss 166 million euros versus profit of 1.20 billion euros year ago
* Unit PT. Hok tong increased its investment in PT. Rubber Hock Lie through subscription of 1.6 million new shares in share capital of Hock Lie