UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 31 Ralph Lauren Corp:
* Ralph Lauren Corp - on March 31, 2017, co entered into an amended and restated employment agreement with Ralph Lauren, effective as of April 2, 2017
* Ralph Lauren Corp- new employment agreement has a term that ends on April 2, 2022,replaces Lauren's current employment agreement, dated June 26, 2012
* Ralph Lauren - under new employment agreement, Lauren will continue to serve as chief creative officer of co, executive chairman of board - sec filing
* Ralph Lauren Corp says Ralph Lauren annual base salary will continue to be $1.75 million
* Ralph Lauren Corp says Ralph Lauren will continue to have a target bonus opportunity in amount of $6 million for each fiscal year Source text (bit.ly/2oiT0Ta) Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.