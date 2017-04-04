April 4 Ralph Lauren Corp:
* Ralph Lauren-on March 30, board approved additional
restructuring-related activities associated with its previously
announced way forward plan
* Ralph Lauren - additional restructuring-related activities
will result in a reduction in workforce, closure of certain
corporate office and store locations
* Ralph Lauren Corp - restructuring includes closure of its
polo store at 711 fifth avenue in new york city
* Ralph Lauren - actions, which will result in approximately
$140 million in annualized expense savings
* Ralph Lauren-restructuring of current digital operations,
shift to a new e-commerce platform through new agreement with
salesforce's commerce cloud
* Ralph Lauren Corp - in connection with additional
restructuring-related activities, expects to incur total
estimated charges of approximately $370 million
* Ralph Lauren Corp - $140 million savings are in addition
to $180 million-$220 million of annualized expense savings
announced at company's June 7, 2016 investor day
* Ralph Lauren-estimated charges from additional
restructuring incremental to estimated range previously
announced related to company's way forward plan
* Ralph Lauren - will also explore new retail concepts,
including leveraging Ralph's coffee, and developing new store
formats
