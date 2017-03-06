BRIEF-Precision Camshafts gets global contract from Ford for delivery of 8 mln camshafts
* Says won a global contract from Ford for delivery of circa 8 million camshafts
March 6 Rambus Inc
* Rambus signs license agreement with Western Digital
* Agreement also includes an additional 5-year extension option
* Specific terms of agreement were not disclosed
* Agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory technologies in Western Digital products through 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Little response to N.Korea missile launch, record high for KOSPI