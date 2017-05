India's SBI set to hire 6 banks for up to $2.3 bln share sale - IFR

MUMBAI, May 26 State Bank of India is set to hire Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, IIFL, JM Financial, Kotak and SBI Capital to manage a share sale of up to 150 billion rupees ($2.3 billion), IFR reported on Friday, citing two sources with knowledge of the plan.