US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 14 Ramco Systems Ltd
* Says New Zealand's fertiliser company, Ravensdown, chooses Ramco Aviation
* To give maintenance & engineering, supply chain, mro sales, manufacturing, fixed asset management, ap invoicing, general accounting modules Source text: bit.ly/2n3A6PF Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)