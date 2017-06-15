China stocks slip, erase gains on internet clampdown; Hong Kong flat
* Wanda, Fosun shares stabilise after clarification over probe
June 15 Ramsarup Industries Ltd
* Says CBI conducted search on Wednesday at co's office and residence of co's MD Aashish Jhunjhunwala
* Says allegation made by United Bank Of India are incorrect
* Says do not forsee any impact on co due to CBI search
Source text - bit.ly/2sCLjcL
Further company coverage:
* Wanda, Fosun shares stabilise after clarification over probe
* State Pollution Control Board reinstated 'consent to operate' for co's Sukinda and Mahagiri mines with immediate effect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: