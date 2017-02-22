Feb 22 Ramsay Generale De Sante:

* Net profit attributable to group of 24.7 million euros (compared with 14.3 million euros at end-December 2015)

* Half-Year revenue down slightly by 0.6 percent on a like-for-like basis to 1,004.7 million euros ($1.06 billion) (with two working days less)

* Reported EBITDA increased by 3.8 pct to 117.4 million euros (2.7 pct decline one a like-for-like basis; margin rate practically stable)

* H1 earnings per share 0.32 euros versus 0.19 euros year ago

* Net financial debt outstanding at December 31, 2016 fell substantially to 977.9 million euros, against 1,097 million euros at December 31, 2015