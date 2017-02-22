BRIEF-Aurora Spine quarterly revenue fell 1 pct to C$1.526 mln
* Quarterly revenue fell 1 percent to C$1.526 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 23 Ramsay Health Care Ltd
* "With regard to BREXIT it is still difficult to predict if there will be any impact, but we are monitoring progress and will ensure we manage this effectively" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Quarterly revenue fell 1 percent to C$1.526 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dealing in H shares will be suspended on 6 June upto withdrawal of lsiting of H shares on 16 June Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: