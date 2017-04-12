BRIEF-Mira VII Acquisition announces filing of filing statement
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
April 12 Rand Capital Corp
* Rand Capital Corp - completed and filed its license application to U.S. small business administration to form a new small business investment company
* Rand Capital Corp says if approved, license will provide Rand with a source of attractive long-term capital through use of SBA debentures
* Rand Capital - sees contributing $7.5 million of existing capital to second small business investment co & receiving approval for upto $15 million in debentures
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer