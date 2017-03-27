March 27 Rand Logistics Inc -

* Rand logistics announces expectations for 2017 sailing season

* Projecting to sail approximately 3,600 days with 14 vessels in 2017 season

* Do not expect to utilize any third-party vessels to haul customer tonnage in 2017 sailing season

* Presently evaluating several return-generating alternatives for sixth U.S. flagged self-unloader

* Expecting tonnage hauled to increase 7% in 2017 sailing season compared to 2016 sailing season

* Projecting vessel margin per day for fiscal year ending March 31, 2018 to be approximately $13,400