Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
March 13 Rand Merchant Investment Holdings Ltd
* HY normalised earnings from continuing operations up 12% to 121.3 cents
* HY normalised earnings from continuing and discontinued operations up 11% to 121.5 cents
* Sale of RMI's investment in RMB Structured Insurance is expected to be completed by mid-March 2017
* Economic environment for period under review remained challenging
* Increasing inflation, rising levels of unemployment and low consumer confidence contributed to muted household spending
* Ongoing local political uncertainty has also negatively impacted investor confidence
* Shareholders should expect a decrease in final dividend to be declared in September 2017
* RMI will incur significant additional funding costs on preference shares issued and loans incurred
* Declare an interim dividend of 53.0 cents
* Local growth in new business volumes and profit at RMI's existing investments expected to be affected by complex regulatory environment
* International markets in which RMI's portfolio companies operate are also expected to face growth and stability issues Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.