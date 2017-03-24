US STOCKS-Wall St drifts before long weekend, but consumer stocks up
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
March 24 Rane Engine Valve Ltd:
* Approved the appointment of VK Vijayaraghavan as chief financial officer. Source text:
Rane Engine Valve Limited has informed the Exchange that The board of directors of the Company at the meeting held on March 24, 2017, have inter alia approved the appointment of Mr. V K Vijayaraghavan as Chief Financial Officer. Further company coverage:
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Changes headline, updates prices)