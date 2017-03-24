March 24 Rane Engine Valve Ltd:

Rane Engine Valve Limited has informed the Exchange that The board of directors of the Company at the meeting held today (March 24, 2017) have inter alia approved the re-appointment of Mr. L Ganesh (DIN:00012583) as Managing Director for a period of 3 years effective April 1, 2017 subject to approval of the shareholders.