US STOCKS-Wall St drifts before long weekend, but consumer stocks up
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
March 24 Rane Engine Valve Ltd:
* Says approved re-appointment of L Ganesh as managing director for a period of 3 years effective April 1, 2017 Source textL:
Rane Engine Valve Limited has informed the Exchange that The board of directors of the Company at the meeting held today (March 24, 2017) have inter alia approved the re-appointment of Mr. L Ganesh (DIN:00012583) as Managing Director for a period of 3 years effective April 1, 2017 subject to approval of the shareholders. Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Changes headline, updates prices)