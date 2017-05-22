May 22 Ranger Energy Services Inc:

* Ranger Energy Services Inc files for IPO of up to $100 million

* Ranger Energy Services Inc says applied to list class A common stock on new york stock exchange under the symbol "RNGR" - SEC filing

* Ranger Energy Services says Credit Suisse, Simmons & Company International, Wells Fargo Securities were among the underwrites of the IPO

* Ranger Energy Services Inc says energy specialists of Piper Jaffray and Barclays were also among the underwrites of the IPO Source text: (bit.ly/2q2rsTF)