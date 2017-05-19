BRIEF-Regis Corporation appoints Andrew Lacko as CFO
* Lacko will replace Michael Pomeroy, who has served as interim chief financial officer since February 1, 2017
May 19 RAPALA VMC CORP:
* REG-RAPALA VMC CORPORATION CONSIDERS ISSUANCE OF A HYBRID BOND
* TARGETED SIZE OF ISSUE IS APPROXIMATELY EUR 25 MILLION
* POTENTIAL ISSUE IS EXPECTED TO BE LAUNCHED IN NEAR FUTURE SUBJECT TO MARKET CONDITIONS
* HYBRID BOND ISSUE WOULD STRENGTHEN COMPANY'S CAPITAL STRUCTURE AND FINANCIAL POSITION. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
