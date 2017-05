April 6 RAPALA VMC CORP

* REG-RAPALA VMC CORPORATION: CODETERMINATION NEGOTIATIONS COMPLETED.

* TOTAL NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES AFFECTED BY CODETERMINATION NEGOTIATIONS IS 50 OF WHICH FIVE ARE COVERED WITH PENSION ARRANGEMENTS.

* PLANNED REORGANIZATION OF PRODUCTION COULD MEAN MAXIMUM OF 10 EMPLOYEES REDUCTION IN ROVANIEMI.

* ORIGINALLY ESTIMATED AMOUNT WAS APPROXIMATELY 45-53 EMPLOYEES IN RAPALA VMC OYJ IN FINLAND

* NON-RECURRING COSTS RELATED TO ANY PERSONAL REDUCTIONS, WHICH ARE RECORDED IN YEAR 2017, ARE ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT 0.2 MEUR.

* AIM OF PLANNED FINNISH RESTRUCTURINGS IS TO HAVE ABOUT 1.5 MEUR ANNUAL SAVINGS WHICH WILL BE REALIZED ON 2018

