April 28 RAPALA VMC CORP

* Q1 NET SALES WERE 69.5 MEUR, AT LAST YEAR'S LEVEL (69.7)

* FULL YEAR OUTLOOK HAS BECOME MORE RESERVED DUE TO RECENT DEVELOPMENTS IN US

* RAPALA VMC CORP - FULL IMPACT OF DEVELOPMENTIN THE US IS DIFFICULT TO PREDICT, BUT IT IS LIKELY TO HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON GROUP'S SALES AND PROFITABILITY BOTH AT DISTRIBUTION AND MANUFACTURING LEVEL IN 2017

* GROUP'S 2017 FULL YEAR OUTLOOK HAS BEEN UPDATED

* FULL YEAR NET SALES ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE ABOVE LAST YEAR'S LEVEL

* SEES 2017 COMPARABLE OPERATING PROFIT BELOW LAST YEAR'S LEVEL