US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 14 Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd * Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers - C.M.T. Britto appointed chairman and MD for 3 months * Manoj Mishra has relinquished the charge of CMD Source text: Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers vide office order dated March 10 Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)