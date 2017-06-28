June 28 Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd

* Update on sale of 27.6 million shares by India government

* Floor price for offer at 74.25 rupees per share Source text: [President of India, acting through and represented by the Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers Government of India has submitted to the Exchange, an announcement with respect to offer for sale through Stock Exchange Mechanism for sale upto 2,75,84,405 equity shares of the Company (Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited) by President of India, acting through and represented by the Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers Government of India. Date and time of the opening of the offer for Non-Retail Investors: June 29, 2017 at 9:15 a.m Date and time of the closing of the offer for Non-Retail Investors: June 29, 2017 at 3:30 p.m.; Date and time of the opening of the offer for Retail Investors: June 30, 2017 at 9:15 a.m Date and time of the closing of the offer for Retail Investors: June 30, 2017 at 3:30 p.m Floor Price for the offer shall be INR 74.25(INR Seventy Four Point Two Five) per equity share.] Further company coverage: