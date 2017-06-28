BRIEF-Commerce Union Bancshares declares $0.12 cash dividend for first two quarters of 2017
* Commerce union bancshares inc - approved a 9.1% increase in cash dividend to $0.06 per share to be paid on a quarterly basis.
June 28 Rashtriya Chemicals:
* Says President of India plans to sell up to 27.5 million equity shares of co of face value of inr 10/- each
* Rashtriya Chemicals says shares to be sold by President of India represent 5 percent of total paid up equity share capital of co Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2sQSYmR) Further company coverage:
* Commerce union bancshares inc - approved a 9.1% increase in cash dividend to $0.06 per share to be paid on a quarterly basis.
* Says co gets approval from Central Bank Of India approving one time settlement proposal