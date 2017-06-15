BRIEF-Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co issues profit warning
* Expected to record an increase in net profit attributable to shareholders for period from 1 January 2017 to 30 June 2017
June 15 Rasrx :
* Rasrx receives orphan drug designation from FDA
* U.S. FDA has granted an orphan drug designation for its compound RASRx1902 for treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy Source text for Eikon:
* Expected to record an increase in net profit attributable to shareholders for period from 1 January 2017 to 30 June 2017
June 23 European regulators on Friday recommended approving Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc's drug to treat kidney cancer, marking a victory for the U.S. biotech that has faced setbacks in bringing the drug to market.