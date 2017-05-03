May 3 Rational AG:

* Outlook confirmed

* Growing sales revenues in Q1 by 22 percent to 165.7 million euros ($180.83 million) (2016: 135.7 million euros)

* In Q1 of 2017, rational generated a gross profit of 101.1 million euros (2016: 83.9 million euros)

* Q1 sales revenues increased 58 percent year on year in North America (U.S. and Canada), where business with chain customers in particular was very successful

* Q1 EBIT stood at 44.1 million euros, 37 percent up on previous year (2016: 32.2 million euros)

* Q1 profit after tax 33.7 million euros, up 38 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9163 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)