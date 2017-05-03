New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
May 3 Rational AG:
* Outlook confirmed
* Growing sales revenues in Q1 by 22 percent to 165.7 million euros ($180.83 million) (2016: 135.7 million euros)
* In Q1 of 2017, rational generated a gross profit of 101.1 million euros (2016: 83.9 million euros)
* Q1 sales revenues increased 58 percent year on year in North America (U.S. and Canada), where business with chain customers in particular was very successful
* Q1 EBIT stood at 44.1 million euros, 37 percent up on previous year (2016: 32.2 million euros)
* Q1 profit after tax 33.7 million euros, up 38 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9163 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.