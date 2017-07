July 28 (Reuters) - RATIONAL AG:

* CHAIRMAN OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD SIEGFRIED MEISTER PASSED AWAY

* ‍WALTER KURTZ, MEMBER OF SUPERVISORY BOARD WILL TAKE OVER AS INTERIM HEAD OF SUPERVISORY BOARD IN HIS FUNCTION AS VICE CHAIRMAN​