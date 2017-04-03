US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
April 3 Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Ltd:
* Says bagged new export order of $23.00 million (approx. Rs.150.00 crores)
* Says order for supply of carbon steel welded pipes coating to be completed in next 12 months Source text: bit.ly/2oBc4cH Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)