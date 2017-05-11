BRIEF-New Ray Medicine International Holding says Lee Chik Yuet retired as executive director
June 20 New Ray Medicine International Holding Ltd
May 11 RATTI SPA
* FIRST QUARTER REVENUES AMOUNTED TO EUR 21.0 MILLION, RECORDING AN INCREASE OF 6.6% OVER THE SAME PERIOD OF THE PREVIOUS YEAR Source text: reut.rs/2q8g2L5 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 20 New Ray Medicine International Holding Ltd
June 20 British supermarket chain Tesco Plc said on Tuesday a computer glitch had resulted in the cancellation of many home deliveries and disrupted services nationwide.