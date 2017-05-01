BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc
* Rayonier Advanced Materials reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 pro forma earnings per share $0.15
* Q1 earnings per share $0.15
* Q1 sales $201 million versus I/B/E/S view $208.8 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Increasing 2017 guidance for cash flows by $10 million
* 2017 cash flow from operations are anticipated to be $150 to $160 million
* 2017 adjusted free cash flows are anticipated to be $90 to $100 million
* Expect 2017 net income at high-end of our initial guidance of $41 to $48 million
* Expect 2017 EBITDA at high-end of our initial guidance of $190 to $200 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
