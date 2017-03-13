March 14 Rayonier Inc

* Rayonier announces settlement of securities class action litigation

* Rayonier Inc says terms agreed upon by parties contemplate a settlement payment to class of $73 million

* Rayonier - settlement will resolve claims currently asserted against all defendants in action, including company and three former executive officers

* Rayonier Inc - expects to incur about $740,000 of costs in h1 2017 for reimbursement of certain pre-litigation legal expenses in connection with settlement

* Rayonier Inc says settlement payment will be funded by company's directors and officers liability insurance carriers