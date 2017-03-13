March 14 Rayonier Inc
* Rayonier announces settlement of securities class action
litigation
* Rayonier Inc says terms agreed upon by parties contemplate
a settlement payment to class of $73 million
* Rayonier - settlement will resolve claims currently
asserted against all defendants in action, including company and
three former executive officers
* Rayonier Inc - expects to incur about $740,000 of costs in
h1 2017 for reimbursement of certain pre-litigation legal
expenses in connection with settlement
* Rayonier Inc says settlement payment will be funded by
company's directors and officers liability insurance carriers
