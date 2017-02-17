BRIEF-Ayima Group launches Ayima Query, its first Big Data Platform
* LAUNCHES AYIMA QUERY, ITS FIRST BIG DATA PLATFORM
Feb 17 Raysearch
* Says board of directors proposes that no dividend be paid for 2016
* Q4 net sales SEK 191.4 mln (132.0)
* Q4 operating profit SEK 100.2 mln (44.3)
* Q4 operating profit SEK 100.2 mln (44.3)
* Cmy reported preliminary figures for Q4 Jan. 31
* Refers to article entitled "DFTZS KL Internet City could be Revenue Asia's new core business" posted in the edge on may 29