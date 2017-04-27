BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Raytheon Co
* Raytheon co - q1 net sales $6.0 billion versus. $5.8 billion; q1 eps from continuing operations $1.73; q1 eps $1.74
* Raytheon co - backlog at q1 end was $36.1 billion, an increase of about $1.9 billion or 5.5 percent compared to q1 2016
* Raytheon co - sees 2017 net sales $24.9 billion to $25.4 billion; sees 2017 eps from continuing operations $7.25 to $7.40
* Raytheon co - q1 total bookings $5.69 billion versus. $6.20 billion last year
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.61, revenue view $5.83 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $7.40, revenue view $25.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
