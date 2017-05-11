BRIEF-Boeing, Azerbaijan Airlines announce commitment for four 787 Dreamliners
* Boeing, Azerbaijan Airlines announce commitment for four 787 Dreamliners
May 11 Raytheon Co
* Raytheon selected to develop 3DELRR, new expeditionary radar for U.S. Air Force
* Raytheon Co says has been awarded a $52.7 million fixed-price-incentive-firm engineering & manufacturing development contract
* Work under contract is expected to be complete by Nov. 30, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Boeing, Azerbaijan Airlines announce commitment for four 787 Dreamliners
* Chesapeake Energy Corporation announces final results of cash tender offers for senior notes